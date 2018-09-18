× Cochran’s Kid of the Week: Jeremy M.

Jeremy is an 8th grader in a special program at Oak Prairie Junior High. He passed up having a reward lunch in the principal’s office because he was asked to eat lunch with another student who was celebrating his birthday. Jeremey did not hesitate at all. He said, “Sure I’ll eat with you Austin”. He delayed his reward to brighten another child’s day. Jeremy is one of the kindest and sweetest boys. He’s also an avid fisherman and has a great fantasy football team. Way to go Jeremy!