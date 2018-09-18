× Chicago Champ, Chef Cory Morris is Good To Go for Grand Cochon!

Dane is joined ‘on the road’ with reigning champion of Cochon 555, Chef Cory Morris, to talk about the Grand Cochon event coming up on September 30th happening here in Chicago at the Chicago City Winery. Cory talks about how incredible it was to win such an amazing event especially since he lost three times prior and have pushed through and learned from his past mistakes. Later on Cory talks to Dane about the Chicago Rooftop Restaurant and Bar he is the Executive Chef at called Boleo. Boleo features Latin American Cuisines that are all are inspired from Chef Morris travels through Latin America and also from inspiration from his years of experience running kitchens for Iron Chef Jose Garces. If you want to keep up with Cory and follow along on all his adventures you can find him @ChefCoryMorris on both twitter and instagram.