× Chicago Songwriter Justin Tranter Gives Back, Julie Unruh on The Jason Van Dyke Trial, ChangeFest, Ghost Stories, Author Rick Wilson, And Michael Heidemann Recap’s Riot Fest | Full Show (Sept 17th)

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show with Andrea Darlas: We welcome Julie Unruh from WGN-TV News to discuss what has been happening inside the court room of the Jason Van Dyke Trial. Then, to discuss the upcoming “ChangeFest” (happening Sept 28th-30th) is Todd Belcore (Executive Director for Social Change). A new book has hit the shelves – so, to discuss “Everything Trump Touches Dies” is author, Rick Wilson who gives us insight into the controversial political figure. And to help the Chicago Academy For The Arts we welcome on acclaimed songwriter and former resident of Lake Zurich, IL Justin Tranter to discuss the amazing donation he is making to promote creativity and success for students here in the Chicagoland area and beyond. Then, he ain’t afraid of no ghost! We welcome Chicago author/historian/ghost tour guide Adam Seltzer to talk about the most haunted areas in the city and beyond. Finally, Michael Heidemann (Sound Sessions Podcast host) recaps the 2018 Riot Fest which happened over the weekend. Listen in as he goes over the highlights and lowlights of the famous Chicago festival.

Love the show or want to reach out to Patti or Andrea? FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Producer Michael Heidemann for guest info and inquires: TWITTER