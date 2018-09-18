× Bill and Wendy Full Show 9.18.18: Today in history

Another Emmy night is in the books. Bill and Wendy recap the highs and the lows of the 2018 Emmys. Then, a video is trending of a meteorologist bracing against the wind of Hurricane Florence and most people are calling it fake news. Bridget Carey from CNET joined the show to talk about SpaceX’s first moon tourist, Apple’s latest mobile OS update, how to control your Facebook news feed, and much more.

