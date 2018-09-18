× Acclaimed Chicago-Born Songwriter, Justin Tranter Donates To The School That Saved His Life (The Chicago Academy Of The Arts)

To discuss his incredible story and the contributions he’s making to The Chicago Academy For The Arts we welcome on acclaimed songwriter and former resident of Lake Zurich, IL – Justin Tranter. Listen to the full interview to hear him discuss the impact The Chicago Academy For The Arts had on his early life and the donation he is making to promote creativity and success for students here in the Chicagoland area and beyond.

For more information on Justin and his story visit: https://www.chicagoacademyforthearts.org/justin-tranter-story

