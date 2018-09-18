Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour
2 Guys 1 Album VS. Beastie Boys “Licensed to Ill”

Posted 11:00 AM, September 18, 2018

Michael Heidemann and Paul Farhavar [2 Guys 1 Album VS. Beastie Boys "Licensed to Ill" ]

Each week, “Music Insiders” Michael Heidemann & Paul Farahvar review, dissect and discuss a new album, complete with personal opinions and journeys related to the music. Subscribe today!

On Episode #20 of 2 Guys 1 Album, hosts Mike Heidemann and Paul Farahvar spin the vinyl to one of the most legendary albums to grace the 1980’s  hip hop scene with – Beastie Boys “Licensed to Ill”.  Turn up your ear buds and/or car stereo and Michael and Paul tear into this iconic album and get ‘oh so many facts wrong.   [Some Mature Language]

Hosts – Michael Heidemann and Paul Farahvar

