Wintrust Business Lunch 9/17/18: Amazon Inching into Chicago, Universal Income, & Gig-Economy Home Ownership Opportunities

Amazon is back at the top of the news cycle for a couple difference reasons as Steve Bertrand learned from Jim Dallke and Katherine Davis – from the newest Amazon Go Store coming to the Loop, to a handful of employees sharing company information to reviewers and consumers there was plenty to cover. Alderman Ameya Pawar then jumped on the program to discuss the idea of bringing universal income to the city of Chicago, while Ilyce Glink shared good housing news for those in the gig-economy trying to obtain a mortgage.