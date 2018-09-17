× Why an attorney is such an important part of the home buying process!

Leo Aubel of Howard & Howard joined the #MODSquad to discuss the importance of attorneys in real estate and what roles they play, as well as going over the landlord and tenant ordinance, security deposits vs move in fees, and more!

Then Catherine Berry came on to promote the 2018 Owner Symposium, a day-long educational and networking event which will be held on October 6th to educate property owners who are already participating or interested, the Housing Choice Voucher (HVC) Program!