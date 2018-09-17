× White Sox Weekly: Ryan Cordell, Nate Jones & NBCSC’s Ryan McGuffey on “Hawk”

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz bring you the week in White Sox baseball: we visit with Sox OF Ryan Cordell on the heels of his first big league hit (and homer) in Baltimore; reliever Nate Jones is healthy and talks with the guys about his journey to the Sox from the ‘baseball hotbed’ of Northern Kentucky; NBC Sports Chicago executive producer Ryan McGuffey talks about getting an in-depth, personal look at Ken “Hawk” Harrelson in his new documentary Hawk, we hear from Adam Hoge and Ed Farmer, and more.