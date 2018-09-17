Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour
Live: Listen to the Jason Van Dyke trial

What is GDPR?

Posted 11:48 AM, September 17, 2018, by
Europe, EU, European Union, England, Parliament, Austria, Italy,Belgium, Latvia, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Croatia, Luxembourg, Cyprus, Malta, Czech Republic, Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, Estonia, Portugal, Finland, Romania, France, Slovakia, Germany, Slovenia, Greece, Spain, Hungary, Sweden, Ireland, United Kingdom, MasonVeraPaine, Mason Paine, MasonVeraPaine.com, Unabridged Millennial, Millennial, WGNRadio.com, MVP.Show, Chicago, Illinois, WGN Radio, Lifestyle, GDPR, Privacy, Legislation, Egil Bergenlind, DPOrganizer

GDPR (Photo by BiljaST of Pixabay)

In 2016 the European Union passed a law to protect their citizens individual privacy. This law became known as: GDPR. How does GDPR work & what does this law entail? CEO and Founder of DPOrganizer, Egil Bergenlind break down this EU legislation.

For more information about Egil Bergenlind visit: Dporganizer.com

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow her on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine

 