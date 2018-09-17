× WGN Radio’s Ryan Burrow on the aftermath of Hurricane Florence

WGN Radio reporter Ryan Burrow joins the Bill and Wendy show. Ryan has been in Fayetteville, North Carolina since Wednesday covering what is now tropical depression Florence. Ryan gives Bill and Wendy an update on all of the flooding and damage left by the storm there.

