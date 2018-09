× Vic Cohen shares healthy options at Wrigley Field

Karen Conti is joined by returning guest Vic Cohen, an Emmy nominated producer and writer. They discuss healthy food choices at the ballpark after Vic’s recent Cubs game experience at Wrigley Field. Later, they ask callers to chime in on their discussion on counting calories.

You can find Karen Conti on Facebook. The Karen Conti Show airs Sundays from 7pm-9pm.