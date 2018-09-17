× Top Five@5 (9/17/19): A new Packer fan can’t get into Lambeau Field, Tom Arnold get into a fight, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Monday, September 17th, 2018:

The prosecution & defense make their opening statements in the trial of Chicago cop Jason Van Dyke, President Trump questions the timing of accusations against Supreme Court nominee Bret Kavanaugh, a new mother in Wisconsin is banned from the Packers’ game, Tom Arnold claims he was attacked by producer Mark Burnett, and reality TV personality Farrah Abraham storms off the set of Vivica A. Fox’s “Face the Truth” when confronted by her mother about her career in porn.