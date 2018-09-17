The Roe Conn Show Presents LIVE Music Friday: The Boy Illinois & ChicagoMade
The Roe Conn Show Presents LIVE Music Friday: The Boy Illinois
The Boy Illinois has been called by Forbes Magazine the “next hot act…after Chance the Rapper & Vic Mensa” and he joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about how Chicago’s “ChicagoMade A&R” program gave him the chance to become the superstar he is destined to be and how other aspiring artists from Chicago can get involved.
