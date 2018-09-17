Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour
Live: Listen to the Jason Van Dyke trial

The Roe Conn Show Presents LIVE Music Friday: The Boy Illinois & ChicagoMade

Posted 10:53 AM, September 17, 2018, by

Anna Davlantes, The Boy Illinois, & Roe Conn

The Roe Conn Show Presents LIVE Music Friday: The Boy Illinois
The Boy Illinois has been called by Forbes Magazine the “next hot act…after Chance the Rapper & Vic Mensa” and he joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about how Chicago’s “ChicagoMade A&R” program gave him the chance to become the superstar he is destined to be and how other aspiring artists from Chicago can get involved.


Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!