× The Opening Bell 9/17/18: Behind The Curtains of Making Airplanes Fly

From the consumer perspective, the aviation industry is expected to be seamless from take off to landing, but there is a lot of work that goes into making sure the planes are ready for the air. That’s where John Holmes (CEO of AAR), this week’s CEO Spotlight, comes into the equation. Steve Grzanich sat down with John to discuss how he started at the company right after 9/11 but how he’s brought the company to arguably some of the best times in it’s history. Jeanna Smialek (Economy Report at Bloomberg) chimed in on the downgrade of Hurricane Florence to a tropical storm, but more importantly the chance for a sizable economic impact from the aftermath.