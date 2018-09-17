× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 09.17.18: Bill Daley, Jason Van Dyke trial, Amazon Go

Bill Daley announced today that he will be running for Chicago Mayor in 2019. He joins John Williams to explain what issues he hopes to prioritize if he wins. Then, Chicago Tribune Reporter Stacy St. Clair describes the tasks the Jason Van Dyke jury is undertaking in real time, and how the infamous tape of the Laquan McDonald shooting is being presented in a new way. Yellowbrick Medical Director Dr. David Baron talks about the upcoming Parents & Conversations Forum, which John will be MCing next Tuesday. Finally, the John Williams Show previews its upcoming Amazon Go adventure.