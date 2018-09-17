× The ‘feisty’ Tribune Columnist Eric Zorn on the Jason Van Dyke trial

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by their ‘feisty’ Chicago Tribune Columnist pal, Eric Zorn! They talk about former Chicago Police Supt. Garry McCarthy’s interview on WLS, the Jason Van Dyke trial, what the Brett Kavanaugh allegations might mean for his confirmation, and more.

