Steve Stone on Wilson Contreras’ lack of hustle: “if Contreras comes through…in the playoffs, his teammates will love him”
Hall of Famer Steve Stone joins Roe Conn, Anna Davlantes, and Kevin Powell to look at how the White Sox are winding down their season and the Cubs’ Wilson Contreras ‘cadillacing’ on his way to first base during the team’s loss to Cincinnati.
