Steve Cochran Full Show 09.17.18: Basic coverage

Dan Hampton joined us today to talk MNF and the Bears and to talk about his big 61st birthday. Dean Richards loved Legally Blonde the musical. Dr. Kevin Most talks vaping and the health of those affected by Hurricane Florence. Drew Magary and David Roth from Deadspin stopped by ahead of the their Deadcast taping tonight at Thalia Hall.