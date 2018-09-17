× Single, Married, Divorced-Episode 18: Meet the Ambassador of Love

Single, Married, Divorced welcomes its second guest this week. The Reverend Tony Talavera has married more than 17,000 couples. He knows a thing or two about spotting love and which couples will make it and which ones won’t. He also passes along some solid advice for couples from his years of experience at The French Quarter Wedding Chapel in New Orleans. The SMD team also takes a look at dating out of your league and Allison shares another example of why her marriage was doomed. Erik explains his one and done rule on text messaging and Tom may have changed Erik and Allison’s minds on who’s responsible for happiness.

Poll Question: Are you shooting a little high there, Tex?

Question 1: When do you say when, when it comes to texts that go unanswered?

Dating Story: True love in the French Quarter and beyond with the Rev. Tony Talavera.

Question 2: Should you live miserably to avoid breaking a heart?