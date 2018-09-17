× Roe Conn Full Show (9/17/18): Ed O’Bradovich gets ready for the Bears’ home opener, Tom Skilling looks at Hurricane Florence, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Monday, September 17th, 2018:

WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley has an update on the opening statements from the murder trial of former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke, WGN-TV’s Paul Lisnek & high-powered attorney Mike Monico break down testimony from the first witnesses’ to take the stand in the Van Dyke trial, Tom Skilling talks about how the Carolinas are dealing with a Hurricane Florence, US Deputy Political Editor of MailOnline Geoff Earle explains the circumstance surrounding Christine Blasey Ford’s accusations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, baseball guru Steve Stone weighs in on the Wilson Contreras, the Top Five@5 features Tom Arnold’s search the infamous Donald Trump tapes, and Ed “OB” O’Bradovich prepares for the Chicago Bears’ home opener on Monday Night Football.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3547384/roe-and-anna-full-show-09-17-18_2018-09-17-192724.64kmono.mp3

