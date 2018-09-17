Recap of the Jason Van Dyke Trial, Day 1: Opening statements, testimony from the first officer on the scene, and more…

Posted 6:43 PM, September 17, 2018, by , Updated at 06:42PM, September 17, 2018

Chicago police Officer Joseph McElligott raises his right hand as he prepare to take the stand and testify during the during opening statements in the first-degree murder trial for Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke for the shooting death of Laquan McDonald at the Leighton Criminal Court Building, Monday, Sept. 17, 2018 in Chicago. (Antonio Perez/ Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool)

WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes with an update on the opening statements from the murder trial of former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke, WGN-TV’s Paul Lisnek & high-powered attorney Mike Monico join the conversation after court wraps for the day to break down testimony from the day’s witnesses, including the first officer on the scene to encounter Laquan McDonald.


