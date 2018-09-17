× Recap of the Jason Van Dyke Trial, Day 1: Opening statements, testimony from the first officer on the scene, and more…

WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes with an update on the opening statements from the murder trial of former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke, WGN-TV’s Paul Lisnek & high-powered attorney Mike Monico join the conversation after court wraps for the day to break down testimony from the day’s witnesses, including the first officer on the scene to encounter Laquan McDonald.