Noted pet expert Steve Dale: Help the Windy Kitty Cat Cafe save kittens

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by their pal, noted pet expert Steve Dale! They talk about the growing concern over grain-free dog food, the Windy Kitty Cat Cafe’s efforts to save kittens, the serious issues behind the Animal Welfare League, Cures4Cats Day, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.