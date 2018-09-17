Live blog: Bears vs. Seahawks

We’re live blogging the Chicago Bears vs. the Seattle Seahawks.
My dog is tired of all this pregame coverage. She wants kickoff to start!!
Crab Cakes and Football! That’s what (Chicago) does!!
My pregame beverage is water or gatorade tonight.
Sure do
Haha! Yeah I bet! You’ve got a busy morning for Steve Cochran tomorrow.
My pregame beverage: coffee! Night games with the morning show lurking are not ideal…
That’d be great!
Same here! I’m hoping they’ll make some actual comic “strips” like you would find in the Tribune when they win.
I like what the Bears social media has been doing this season with comic style images
Same here! Hopefully a better result than last week but either win or lose… At least we aren’t the Browns!
A little pregame reading as we get set for kickoff: https://wgnradio.com/2018/09/14/hoges-10-bears-things-time-to-unleash-roquan-smith/
Going well, my man! How are you? I’m pumped for this game!
How’s it going everyone! Curtis Koch here, I produce the Blackhawks, White Sox, and Dave Plier Show. How’s it going Joe?
Ready to finally put last week’s disaster behind us… Bear Down!
Haha, yes!