Karen starts off the show with returning guest Vic Cohen to discuss calorie counting and healthy food choices. Then, criminal defense attorney and legal analyst Joe “The Shark” Lopez joins Karen to talk about Paul Manafort’s guilty plea.

As always, Karen provides updates on the latest legal news and answers legal questions from listeners.

