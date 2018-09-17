× “Elton Jim” reviews and previews the exciting and bittersweet moments of Elton John’s final “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour

In this 122nd episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano takes a nostalgic and informative walk down his own “yellow brick road” of Elton John fandom, which began more than 45 years ago. With Elton John’s final tour now begun, Jim reviews the new show — he attended the opening night performance on Sept. 8 — and offers a preview for new, casual, and diehard fans alike.