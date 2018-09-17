Illinois first lady Diana Rauner speaks to the City Club of Chicago on Monday, June 26, 2017, in Chicago in her role as president of the Ounce of Prevention Fund, a public-private group that prepares children for school. (AP Photo/G-Jun Yam)
Diana Rauner: “We wanted to finish what we started.”
Illinois First Lady, Diana Rauner, joined the Steve Cochran Show to talk about her support for her husband’s bid for a 2nd term as Governor of Illinois. She is most proud of the work he’s done in education and she said they want to finish what they started and things that he was working on are just starting to make strides.