Dane talks with Food Network's Sunny Anderson about Tailgating, Infladium, and Sunny's Favorites!

Dane is joined ‘on the road’ with Food Network personality, the one and only, Sunny Anderson. Sunny talks with Dane about her new invention called the Infladium, for all your tailgating needs and party snacks. The Infladium comes with a book of all game day recipes featuring 5 or less ingredients to make the party easier for all party throwers and party goers. You can get your very own Infladium exclusively at Party City and you can watch Sunny every Saturday morning on the Food Network’s show The Kitchen!