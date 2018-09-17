× City Club of Chicago: Kane County Board Chairman Chris Lauzen

September 17, 2018

Hon. Chris Lauzen – Kane County – Board Chairman

After serving twenty years in the Illinois Senate, Chris was elected Kane County Board Chairman in 2012.

As Kane County Board Chairman, Chris is in the seventh budget year of keeping his campaign promise to hold the line on the county property tax levy in Kane County. During Chris’ administration, Kane County initiated its first-ever five-year plans for both operating and capital expenditures, as well as cash flow forecasts. At a time when county governments across the country have faced severe pension crises, and with Illinois itself teetering on the brink of insolvency, Chris has overseen the full-funding of the county’s pension liability without cutting benefits for retirees.

As State Senator, Chris Lauzen held two main legislative priorities: cut wasteful government spending and foster a business climate in Illinois where private industry could maintain and create more jobs paying higher wages. As Kane County Board Chairman, Chris continues to drive issues that matter to families and small businesses.

Chris was born and raised in Aurora, Illinois, earning his Bachelors of Science degree with honors from Duke University, an MBA from Harvard Business School, and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) awarded by the University of Illinois. Chris and his wife of 37 years, Sarah, are parents of four sons, two daughter’s-in-law, and three grandchildren.