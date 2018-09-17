Special prosecutor Joseph McMahon holds the 3-inch blade Laquan McDonald carried Oct. 20, 2014, the night we was killed, during opening statements in the first-degree murder trial for Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke at the Leighton Criminal Court Building on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in Chicago.(Antonio Perez/ Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool)
Chicago Tribune Reporter Stacy St. Clair: “…Because he was a black boy who had the audacity not to stop walking when the police told him to”
Chicago Tribune Reporter Stacy St. Clair is reporting from the Jason Van Dyke trial. She updates John Williams on opening day of Van Dyke’s hearings, including what the jurors are doing during this interview, and the most damning details of the defense.