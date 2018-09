× Catherine O’Connell shares her psychological thriller

Writer Catherine O’Connell joins WGN Radio’s Rick Kogan in the studio to talk about her wonderful new novel The Last Night Out. She and Rick discuss her riveting psychological thriller, her canny knack for creating stories, and Catherine’s intriguing history within the Chicago bar scene.

