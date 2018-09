× Bobby Goodman – Co-Founder – Truss

In episode 267, Truss Co-Founder Bobby Goodman joins Scott in-studio at WGN Radio to see who knows more Chris Farley and Glengarry Glen Ross quotes. Oh, and they also discuss Truss’s innovative 3D virtual real estate tours and make some famous quotes of their own.

This episode is sponsored by Salesforce, Bank of America & Jones Lang LaSalle.

Now you can listen to Technori on Spotify!