Blackhawks Crazy: Blackhawks Start Training Camp Without their Star Goalie

The Blackhawks are back. Yes, even on the ice. And so is Corey Crawford. To a degree. Chris Boden and Scott King discuss the goalie’s status and hear from Corey himself in this training camp-opening edition of the Blackhawks Crazy podcast. Plus they react to comments from Stan Bowman, Jonathan Toews, and Joel Quenneville on how some key veterans returned to work after missing the playoffs, the new attitude towards the preseason, and the coach’s mindset on personnel in hopes of getting off to a fast start.

