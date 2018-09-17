× Bill and Wendy Full Show 9.17.18: Packer Monday

Vontae Davis had a good reason for retiring at halftime of the Buffalo Bills game right? We hope so. Ryan Burrow checked in with us to talk about the aftermath of Hurricane Florence. Noted pet expert Steve Dale stopped by to discuss the latest in pet news. Eric Zorn from the Chicago Tribune joined the show to talk about the Jason Van Dyke trial, what the Brett Kavanaugh allegations might mean for his confirmation, and much more.

