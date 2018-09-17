× B2B – Ep. 52 Garrett Oliver

When beer has needed a voice, Garrett Oliver has supplied it. Author of The Brewmaster’s Table, regarded by many as the quintessential guide to beer and food pairing, and editor of the Oxford Companion to Beer – he has traveled the world, championing the cause of beer. He always found his way back home to the Brooklyn Brewery, where he’s served as brewmaster for over 20 years. The Barrel to Bottle crew had the pleasure of sitting down with this industry icon, where they chatted about everything from classics styles to recent trends.

