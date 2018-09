× After Hours with Rick Kogan: The Blue Circus, Irish American Movie Hooley & The Last Night Out

Tonight on the show, Rick is joined in studio with Dennis Foley to discuss his new novel The Blue Circus: A Chicago Story. Then, Mike Houlihan gives us the rundown of the 4th annual Irish American Movie Hooley. Finally, Catherine O’Connell shares her latest novel The Last Night Out.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3547300/after-hours-with-rick-kogan-episode-230_2018-09-17-163200.64kmono.mp3