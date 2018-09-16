× WGN Radio Theatre #318: This Is My Best, New Adv. Of Nero Wolfe & The Halls Of Ivy

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on September 15, 2018. First, a classic episode of the night is: “This Is My Best: Diamond As Big As The Ritz” Starring: Orson Welles; (04-03-45). Next we have: “New Adv. Of Nero Wolfe: Room 304” Starring: Sydney Greenstreet; (04-27-51). For our final episode of the night we have: “The Halls Of Ivy: Education of Annie Bell” Starring: Ronald & Benita Colman; (07-12-50).

