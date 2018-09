× Tony Danza: 40th Anniversary of ‘Taxi’, From ‘Who’s the Boss’ to ‘The Good Cop’ on Netflix, ‘Standards & Stories’ at The Arcada

Actor Tony Danza hangs with Dave Plier to celebrate the 40th Anniversary of TV sitcom classic ‘Taxi’, his new TV dramedy with Josh Groban in ‘The Good Cop’ on Netflix and his passion for singing from the great American songbook, previewing his appearance at The Arcada Theater this Sunday. For tickets, visit arcadlive.com.