× This is History: U.S. Postal Service Opens, Lincoln’s Emancipation, Chicago Blackhawks Debut, Kennedy-Nixon Debate, Cubs clinch NL East Title in ’84

Dave Schwan and Dave Plier talk about the creation of the US Post Office in 1789, President Lincoln’s Emancipation in 1862, Henry Ford announces the 8 hour-5 day workweek, the Chicago Blackhawks are formed, the White Sox clinch the AL Pennant in 1959, the Kennedy-Nixon Debate in Chicago, ‘The Munsters’ premieres and the Cubs clinch.