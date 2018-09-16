× The Red Carpet Rolls Out for the 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards

Dave and the Saturday late night crew preview this year’s Primetime Emmy Awards which airs on Monday September 17th with hosts Michael Che and Colin Jost. Outstanding Drama Series: Game of Thrones and The Handmaid’s Tale, Westworld, The Crown, The Americans, Stranger Things, and This Is Us. The 2018 nominees for Outstanding Comedy Series are Atlanta, Barry, Black-ish, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Glow, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Silicon Valley, and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.