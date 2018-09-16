The Red Carpet Rolls Out for the 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards

Posted 5:37 AM, September 16, 2018, by

Dave and the Saturday late night crew preview this year’s Primetime Emmy Awards which airs on Monday September 17th with hosts Michael Che and Colin Jost. Outstanding Drama Series: Game of Thrones and The Handmaid’s Tale, WestworldThe CrownThe AmericansStranger Things, and This Is Us. The 2018 nominees for Outstanding Comedy Series are AtlantaBarryBlack-ishCurb Your EnthusiasmGlowThe Marvelous Mrs. MaiselSilicon Valley, and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

 