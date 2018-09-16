× Steve Dale’s Pet World 9/16/2018

Happy Puppy Mill Awareness Day! Steve Dale is joined in studio by Renata Block to discuss The Puppy Mill Project‘s march down Michigan Ave to create educational awareness about where dogs that are sold in stores are really coming form.

Renata also shares information about Canine Companions for Independence and their upcoming doggie runway fashion show, HAUTE DOG | CHICAGO. The show will feature some of latest fall fashions, a silent auction, and much more. The show takes place September 20th at The Penninsula Chicago from 6 – 9 p.m. Tickets can still be purchased HERE!

