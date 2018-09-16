× Startup Showcase talks to the author of ‘Football for a Buck: The Fall of the USFL’ & Michael Gelphman of Dare Mighty Things

To start off the show Scott Kitun talks with best selling author, Jeff Pearlman, about his book ‘Football for a Buck: The Rise & Fall of the USFL’ . If you are interested in obtaining a copy of the book yourself click here. Next Scott is joined in studio with Michael Gelphman from to talk about the Dare Mighty Things Conference coming up event on October 29th. To register click here.

Make sure to follow Technori on Facebook and Twitter.