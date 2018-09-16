× Brian Noonan Show 9/16/18: Former Irish Prime Mister Enda Kenny and local record-breaking attempts

Brian talks to former Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny about an upcoming Chicago gala they’re attending this week. Mikah Meyer calls in with an update on his quest to set a world record vising every National Park Service site in the United States. Plus, learn how to get involved with a potential record-setting Chicago blood drive, and hear why rideshare drivers are protesting at O’Hare Airport this week.

To kick off the show, Ryan Burrow from ABC News then checks in with an update from North Carolina in the wake of Hurricane Florence.

Former Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny then joins Brian by phone to discuss an upcoming Oneness Gala on Thursday, September 20, at The Drake. The Oneness Gala brings together Dubliners and Chicagoans to raise funds for one of Ireland’s longest-running sports clubs and oldest schools –O’Connell GAA Club and O’Connell Schools. Brian Noonan will be the emcee of the evening, and the former Prime Minister of Ireland will be the keynote speaker of the event, which will also feature Irish premier violinist Patricia Treacy.

In August 2016, Brian talked to Mikah Meyer about his world record quest to visit all 400+ National Park Service sites in the United States over the next 3 years. He was about 7 percent done with his trip, and this month, his trip is coming BACK through Chicago now that it’s 86 percent done! Mikah joins Brian to discuss his upcoming performances of an original cabaret show about the journey, including appearances in Madison (Sep. 26), Milwaukee (Sep. 27), Evanston (Sep. 30), Valparaiso (Oct. 2), Fort Wayne (Oct. 3),

LifeSource’s Kathleen Meyer (no relation to Mikah) then joins Brian by phone to talk about the upcoming 12-hour UIC Athletic Department Blood Drive on Wednesday, September 19th. It will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and could become the biggest single day, single location blood drive in Chicago’s history. LifeSource, a 501(c)(3) blood bank serving the Chicagoland area, hopes to collect over 700 units of blood to help save over 2,100 lives – in one day!

Mattia Nanfria and Barb Lloyd, two of the co-founders of Chicago Rideshare Advocates, then join Brian to discuss their upcoming “Occupy O’Hare” rally and why they’re trying to work with companies like Uber and Lyft to negotiate better pay and working conditions for the quickly growing profession.