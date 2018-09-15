× Sox OF Ryan Cordell: First big league hit, homer is “definitely a weight off my shoulders”

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz visit with recently-recalled White Sox outfielder Ryan Cordell, who talks about the relief of notching his first big league hit (a solo homer in Baltimore), finally getting to the big club after breaking his collar bone in April, the value of having some friendly competition among the young Sox position players, and more.