OTL #622: The Secret History of Megon McDonough, Girls Rock Chicago, Photo-Curio performs live

Posted 11:04 PM, September 15, 2018, by

Mike Stephen (who is apparently sponsored by Yeti) welcomes special guests Photo-Curio in the WGN Radio performance lounge to play live.

Mike Stephen kicks off a local music-themed show by giving some love to the new show Instagram page, learns the Secret History of folk-rocker Megon McDonough with the great Steve Krakow (aka: Plastic Crimewave), discusses the important work of Girls Rock Chicago, and welcomes the local band Photo-Curio into the studio to rock out on the air.

To subscribe to the OTL podcast, please visit our iTunes page or RSS feed.