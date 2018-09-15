× OTL #622: The Secret History of Megon McDonough, Girls Rock Chicago, Photo-Curio performs live

Mike Stephen kicks off a local music-themed show by giving some love to the new show Instagram page, learns the Secret History of folk-rocker Megon McDonough with the great Steve Krakow (aka: Plastic Crimewave), discusses the important work of Girls Rock Chicago, and welcomes the local band Photo-Curio into the studio to rock out on the air.

To subscribe to the OTL podcast, please visit our iTunes page or RSS feed.