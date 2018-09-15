× On The Road W/ Dane Neal | Full Show 9/15/18

Today On The Road with Dane Neal Dane started off the show by talking with Chef and Food Network’s Tyler Florence to talk to us about the new show he will be hosted on the Food Network called Bite Club which premiered on Thursday September 6th 8/9 central. Next Dane is joined on the air with Author, Meathead Goldwyn, to talk about his top selling book titled Meathead: The Science of Great Barbecue and Grilling. Go snag a copy for yourself before tailgating season is over. Next Dane chats with Food and Wine Chef and Beard Award winner Jamie Bissonnette to talk about how he will be participating during the Fulton Harvest Fest on the culinary stage along side Ming Tsai. Next Dane talks with the Potash twins about music and food and how beautifully they can be blended together. Last but not least, Dane is joined on air with Cory Morris to talk about the Grand Cochon 555 that will be taking place in Chicago on September 30th at the City Winery. Get your tickets now!

