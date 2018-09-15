× Local hip-hop artist releases new EP, says new album is edgier and honest to the core

Southside Jake joins The Matt Bubala Show as Jon Hansen and Esmeralda Leon co-host this weekend! He joins the show to discuss his new EP, Proximity Bias and preform a new song called “Jailbreak,” which features his grandma who is also a professional artist. “The song is a two-fold concept. One, it’s about my family’s jailbreak from a humble beginning to where we are at now and a potential jailbreak for me out of reality into full-time music.”

His music is rock and classic rock influenced but mesh with hip-hop and rap. Being born and raised on the south side of Chicago, he says “every lesson I’ve learned and every bit of wisdom I’ve taken I learned there. The south side is everything.”

Southside Jake has preformed at the Cubby Bear, Elbo Room and Lollapalooza. He also has done side projects as a voice actor. His latest is for a TV campaign with Maker’s Mark. For more information his music, visit his website or check out iTunes.