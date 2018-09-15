× James Beard Award Winner Jamie Bissonnette talks Chicago foods, Fulton Harvest Fest and More!

Dane is joined on the road with Chef and Author Jamie Bissonnette to talk about all Chicago Foods and the Fulton Harvest Fest that is going on all weekend. Jamie will be running a cookbook signing, he will be presenting a demo on one of the main stages along side Ming Tsai and will be also preforming some music later on in the evening as well. Be sure to get over to the event and be apart of all the fun! Also, follow Jamie on all social media at @Jamiebiss to keep up with what is new with him!