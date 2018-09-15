× Full Show 9-15-18: Esmeralda is back! Esmeralda Leon and Jon Hansen in for Matt Bubala

Matt Bubala is in Vegas this weekend and his fill-in crew creates a feel good vibe throughout the four hours! Esmeralda talks about her adventures at Riot Fest and later on Esmeralda, Jon and Roger talk about old wives tales. Which ones do you think are true or not true? Jon creates a guessing game with listeners about what happened to someone on a cruise ship and why Indiana parents are mad over school lunches. In the first hour, Southside Jake joins us in studio to talk about his new EP, Proximity Bias. Blockbuster Blake Stubbs joins the show to talk about the new Predator movie, Oscar considerations, motion smoothing and much more! At 4am, Noelle Viard from Selah Freedom’s mission and their event happening this weekend. Tune in!