Dane Talks with The Potash Twins About Music, Fulton Market Harvest Fest…Beats, Bites, Booze, Blues and MORE!

Dane is joined in studio with Adeev and Ezra Potash to talk all things music and food and how those two things blend beautifully together. The Potash twins talk to us about how they began and grew in their careers by combining both their love for music and food. They talked about their show on Bravo called Beats and Bites and how it is where the intersection for music meets food and how it’s much more than that. The Twins will be participating in the Fulton Market Harvest Fest all this weekend and Blues, Booze and Bites at River Roast coming up on September 27th from 6pm to 9pm. Don’t miss out!